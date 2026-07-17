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Home / Rajasthan / Discipline, consistency helped me secure NEET-UG AIR 3: Rajasthan's Uplakshya Goyal

Discipline, consistency helped me secure NEET-UG AIR 3: Rajasthan's Uplakshya Goyal

'Students should trust their teachers, practice questions regularly and take frequent tests'

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:11 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Uplakshya Goyal, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the 2026 NEET-UG re-examination, has attributed his success to disciplined preparation, consistent practice and the support of his parents and teachers.

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Goyal said he studied for around 10 to 12 hours a day and remained focused on his goal of becoming a doctor.

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"The biggest happiness is seeing my parents happy. They always supported me," he said.

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Recalling the NEET paper leak, Goyal said he was initially disappointed.

"It felt uncertain whether the result would have any value after so much hard work. Later, I saw the re-examination as an opportunity to correct my mistakes," he said.

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Goyal said he skipped family functions and social outings during his preparation and devoted his time entirely to studies.

Advising NEET aspirants, he said students should trust their teachers, practice questions regularly and take frequent tests to improve their confidence.

His father, Mukesh Goyal, said the achievement was the proudest moment for the family as his son had set a goal of clearing NEET in his first attempt without taking a drop year.

"He always wanted to become a doctor. Even after the paper leak, he remained focused. We knew from his level of preparation that he would perform well," he said.

His mother, Anuradha Goyal, said her son had sacrificed social functions to pursue his dream of studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Even when he was disappointed after the paper leak, he regained confidence and continued working hard," she said.

She added that Goyal also helped his friends clear their academic doubts and said determination and dedication were the keys to success.

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