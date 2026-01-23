DT
Home / Rajasthan / Discom engineer assaulted during power theft inspection in Rajasthan's Barmer; youth held

Discom engineer assaulted during power theft inspection in Rajasthan's Barmer; youth held

Accused arrested after attack on official during inspection drive

PTI
Jaipur (Rajasthan), Updated At : 02:20 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Representational picture.
A discom assistant engineer was allegedly assaulted during an inspection drive against power theft in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Lakhmiron ki Dhani under Sedwa police station limits when a discom team led by Assistant Engineer Ashok Kumar detected an illegal electricity connection during a routine check, Station House Officer Prabhuram said.

He said the team found that power was being illegally drawn through a cable at a house and disconnected the supply as per norms, seizing the meter and cable from the spot.

Following the disconnection, a youth identified as Karamchand allegedly engaged in a heated argument with the officials and demanded that the connection be restored, the SHO said.

“When the assistant engineer refused, the youth allegedly grabbed his collar, slapped him and tore official documents,” he said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and took the accused into custody, safely escorting the discom team out of the area, he added.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the assistant engineer under charges of assault and obstruction of government duty, and the accused has been arrested for breach of peace, the SHO added. Further investigation is under way.

