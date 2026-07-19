Doctors find new tool to detect health risks in premature newborns

A study by doctors at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College has found that a simple scoring system can help quickly identify serious health risks in premature and low-weight newborns and improve their chances of survival.

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The study, conducted on 181 premature babies at JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur, has highlighted the usefulness of the CRIB-II (Clinical Risk Index for Babies-II) score to assess the condition of newborns soon after admission.

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The findings have been published in the International Journal of Paediatric Research.

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Dr Yogesh Yadav, a paediatric specialist and one of the researchers, said early assessment using this score can guide treatment decisions.

"If we calculate the CRIB-II score at the time of admission, we can understand the seriousness of the baby's condition. This helps doctors decide the right treatment direction early and increases the chances of saving the baby," he said.

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The study found that babies with higher CRIB-II scores had a higher risk of death. The average gestational age of babies in the study was about 28.88 weeks, and the average birth weight was 1.01 kg, much lower than normal.

Explaining the scoring system, Dr Yadav said, "A score of 0-5 means low risk, 6-10 means moderate risk, 11-15 means high risk, and above 15 means very high risk. The higher the score, the greater the risk of serious illness and death." He said the CRIB-II score is based on five factors: birth weight, gestational age, body temperature at admission, blood acid levels and baby's gender.

Highlighting its importance, Dr Yadav said, "CRIB-II is not just a score to predict death risk, but an important scientific tool for decision-making in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). In the first few hours, we can identify which newborn is at high risk."

He added that the system is especially useful when medical resources are limited.

"When beds, ventilators or trained staff are limited, babies with higher scores can be given priority in the NICU. It also helps in deciding which newborns need to be referred immediately to higher centres," Dr Yadav said.

He said the score also helps doctors communicate better with families.

"Through CRIB-II, we can give parents a clearer and more accurate understanding of the baby's condition, possible outcomes and treatment needs," he said.

He stressed that the tool can play a key role in India.

"In a resource-limited country like India, regular use of CRIB-II can improve the quality of newborn care and help reduce mortality. It helps us identify high-risk babies in the early hours itself," he said.

Experts said premature birth is one of the main causes of newborn deaths in India, and using simple and reliable tools like CRIB-II can ensure timely treatment and better outcomes.