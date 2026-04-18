icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Drone-dropped heroin and Glock pistol seized from fields near Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar

Drone-dropped heroin and Glock pistol seized from fields near Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar

Police sources suggest that during the past winter season, Pakistani smugglers likely used drones to drop packets

article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 05:56 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BSF seized a Glock pistol packet that was spotted by a farmer during the wheat harvest in Sriganganagar.
Advertisement

Two packets of heroin and a foreign-made pistol were seized today from separate fields during the wheat harvest near the international border in Sriganganagar district. It is suspected that these items were dropped by Pakistani smugglers using drones in the recent past.

Advertisement

Harvesting was underway this morning in the field of a farmer, Atma Ram, near Chak 4-DWSM, close to the Pakistan border. During the process, a suspicious yellow-coloured packet was spotted lying in the field. The matter was immediately reported to the nearby Trishul Border Post of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Advertisement

BSF officers and personnel, along with Inspector Krishan Kumar, the SHO of the Sameja Kothi police station, arrived at the scene. The police and BSF conducted a search not only in Atma Ram’s field but also in adjoining fields; however, no other suspicious packets were found. Officials said that the seized packet contained about 760 grams of heroin.

Advertisement

Sriganganagar SP Hari Shankar Yadav said that between villages Chak 41 and 42 PS, a similar yellow packet was discovered in a field during the wheat harvest, from which a foreign-made Glock pistol was seized. In this case as well, the discovery was reported to BSF and the police by the farmer himself. Subsequent search operations in the surrounding fields did not yield any other suspicious objects.

Police sources suggest that during the past winter season, Pakistani smugglers likely used drones to drop packets containing heroin and foreign weapons intended for their Indian counterparts. It is believed that some of these packets were left behind or missed during those operations and are now being discovered as the crops are harvested. At present, there is no clear indication of exactly when these packets might have been dropped.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts