Drone-dropped heroin and Glock pistol seized from fields near Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar

Two packets of heroin and a foreign-made pistol were seized today from separate fields during the wheat harvest near the international border in Sriganganagar district. It is suspected that these items were dropped by Pakistani smugglers using drones in the recent past.

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Harvesting was underway this morning in the field of a farmer, Atma Ram, near Chak 4-DWSM, close to the Pakistan border. During the process, a suspicious yellow-coloured packet was spotted lying in the field. The matter was immediately reported to the nearby Trishul Border Post of the Border Security Force (BSF).

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BSF officers and personnel, along with Inspector Krishan Kumar, the SHO of the Sameja Kothi police station, arrived at the scene. The police and BSF conducted a search not only in Atma Ram’s field but also in adjoining fields; however, no other suspicious packets were found. Officials said that the seized packet contained about 760 grams of heroin.

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Sriganganagar SP Hari Shankar Yadav said that between villages Chak 41 and 42 PS, a similar yellow packet was discovered in a field during the wheat harvest, from which a foreign-made Glock pistol was seized. In this case as well, the discovery was reported to BSF and the police by the farmer himself. Subsequent search operations in the surrounding fields did not yield any other suspicious objects.

Police sources suggest that during the past winter season, Pakistani smugglers likely used drones to drop packets containing heroin and foreign weapons intended for their Indian counterparts. It is believed that some of these packets were left behind or missed during those operations and are now being discovered as the crops are harvested. At present, there is no clear indication of exactly when these packets might have been dropped.