A man who was selected for the Indian Army in 1984 but was court-martialled and dismissed from service within a year, has been arrested after 33 years for allegedly murdering a truck driver and robbing a truck loaded with copper, an officer said on Friday.

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Rajender Dagar, now 59, was on the run since 1993 and declared a proclaimed offender the next year. He was arrested on June 1.

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“For 33 years, he was constantly changing his identities, appearances and locations across several states,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

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“Teams tracked down the fugitive despite the absence of digital records, modern surveillance tools and original case documents from the early 1990s,” he said.

The case dates back to June 15, 1993, when Ram Singh, a truck driver from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, was allegedly murdered at a hotel in the Lahori Gate area of Old Delhi.

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According to police, Rajender and his associates allegedly gave poison to Ram Singh to steal his truck carrying a consignment of copper belonging to a company.

Rajender targeted Ram Singh because he knew his route and the nature of the cargo he was carrying, they said.

On June 17, 1993, an FIR was registered at Lahori Gate police station.

The police found that Ram Singh was last seen in the company of Rajender. But before investigators could close in on him, he disappeared, and was going to remain so for years to come.

Years of no leads into his whereabouts mounted pressure.

“The accused was around 25 when the murder took place and is now nearly 60. No recent photographs, no digital footprint and very limited records from the period. Many of the conventional leads available in modern investigations simply did not exist when the crime was committed,” the DCP said.

Officers revisited court records, examined old case files and studied the accused’s criminal background in detail. A detailed examination of judicial records revealed that Rajender had allegedly been involved in similar crimes in the past.

The police found references to cases involving cheating truck drivers, stealing loaded vehicles and misappropriating valuable consignments. Investigators believed these patterns could help them understand his movements and habits.

“The team then focused on the accused’s native village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. Officers discreetly gathered information about his family members and conducted repeated field visits over several months,” the DCP said.

The investigation led to the information that Rajender was alive and often visited his village, although he remained extremely cautious and avoided prolonged stays.

The breakthrough came when a suspicious mobile phone number surfaced during surveillance.

The number remained switched off most of the time, but whenever it became active, its location was traced to different hotels and guest houses across various cities. The pattern suggested that Rajender was leading the life of an itinerant, frequently changing his place of stay.

“Acting on a specific lead, the team reached Narnaul in Haryana. The police searched around 15 hotels and guest houses in the area before finally locating the accused at one of the establishments where he was allegedly staying under a false identity,” the officer said.

After confirming his identity, the team apprehended Rajender on June 1, ending a manhunt that had lasted more than three decades.

During interrogation, Rajender initially attempted to conceal his identity, but after sustained questioning, confessed to his involvement in Ram Singh’s murder.

According to investigators, Rajender revealed that he knew Ram Singh and was aware that he regularly transported copper consignments from Rajasthan to Delhi.

The police said that after carrying out the crime, he fled Delhi and spent the next several years moving from one place to another.

Rajender spent a considerable period in Mumbai, where he worked at bars and even sold vada pav to earn a livelihood. For nearly two years, he worked at a casino in Goa.

All this while, he adopted different identities and altered his appearance. At one stage, he kept long hair tied in a ponytail, the officer said.

According to the police, Rajender has had a chequered past marked by a brief stint in the armed forces and a long history of criminal activity.

He was selected for the Indian Army in 1984 but was court-martialled and dismissed from service within a year. Investigators believe his dismissal marked the beginning of a life that eventually led him into a series of criminal offences across multiple states.

According to police records, Rajender’s modus operandi often involved befriending or deceiving truck drivers before stealing vehicles loaded with valuable consignments.

He was previously booked at police stations in Kashmere Gate and Mayapuri in Delhi as well as Alwar in Rajasthan.