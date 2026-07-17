Ex-NSG commando arrested in drug case in Jodhpur, Rs 1.06 crore cash, 8 kg opium seized 

Police arrested a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando here and seized over Rs 1.06 crore in cash and 8 kilograms of opium latex during a raid at his house, officials said on Friday.

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According to police, Ratan Jat allegedly tried to flee after seeing the police team at his house in the upscale Ekta Nagar locality on Thursday following a late-night raid, but police overpowered him.

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During the search, police seized Rs 1.06 crore in cash, 8 kilograms of opium latex and a Hyundai Creta SUV from the house.

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"The accused was arrested in connection with drug trafficking. A substantial quantity of opium latex and over Rs 1.06 crore in cash have been recovered from his house. We are investigating the source of the narcotics as well as the origin of the seized cash," DCP (East) Manish Choudhary said.

The DCP said the accused had earlier served as a soldier in the Assam Rifles and was later deployed as an NSG commando.

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Police said cash counting continued for hours and the operation lasted until Friday morning.

The value of his house is estimated at around Rs 6 crore, police said.