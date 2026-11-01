Fire truck bursts into flames following accident in Udaipur; 2 burnt to death

Two men were burnt to death, and two others sustained injuries after a fire tender collided with a trailer before hitting another vehicle and bursting into flames in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the fire tender, belonging to a private firm, was travelling from Gujarat towards Udaipur.

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Rishabhdev Station House Officer Hemant Ahari said the vehicle first rammed into a trailer moving ahead of it and went out of control, before hitting a truck in another lane.

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The impact caused the fire tender’s cabin to catch fire, trapping three people inside.

Locals managed to pull the driver out of the burning vehicle, but the two other occupants were burnt to death. Their identities are yet to be established, police said.

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The drivers of the fire tender and the trailer have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at MB Hospital in Udaipur.

Police said efforts are under way to identify the deceased and contact the company that owned the fire truck.