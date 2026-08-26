DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / First-year BTech student dies by suicide in Jaipur college hostel

First-year BTech student dies by suicide in Jaipur college hostel

NIMS University student was alone in room at the time; police recover mobile phone but unable to examine it as it is locked

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:20 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A first-year BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a hostel building here at NIMS University, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Aditya Tiwari, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, SHO Chandwaji Rajbir Singh said. Police received information about the incident around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, he said.

Advertisement

Tiwari was a first-year BTech student and shared a room at the university's Garnik hostel with two other students.

Advertisement

"The student died on the spot and his body was kept at the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem examination," the SHO said.

Tiwari's roommates were not present in the room at the time of the incident and had gone outside the premises. Tiwari had also not attended college for the past two days.

Advertisement

Police have recovered his mobile phone but have not been able to examine it as it is locked, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts