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Home / Rajasthan / Gold, silver jewellery worth Rs 1.46 crore found in locker linked to Rajasthan official: ACB

Gold, silver jewellery worth Rs 1.46 crore found in locker linked to Rajasthan official: ACB

The bureau said around 945 grams of gold and 1.027 kg of silver jewellery were found in the locker

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:16 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recovered gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 1.46 cr from a joint bank locker belonging to family members of a senior official, arrested in a bribery case, officials said on Saturday.

In Ajmer, as part of its investigation against Joint Director Social Justice and Empowerment Department Jaiprakash Charan, the ACB Ajmer unit searched the locker in a bank on Friday.

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The bureau said around 945 grams of gold and 1.027 kg of silver jewellery were found in the locker. The jewellery was estimated to be worth Rs 1.46 crore.

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The ACB also examined nine bank accounts operated in two banks by Charan and his family members and found a total balance of Rs 64.2 lakh.

The bureau said documents and records relating to the jewellery and bank balances were being collected and their source, ownership and links with known sources of income were being investigated.

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The search was conducted under the supervision of ACB Deputy Inspector General of Police Rameshwar Singh, with Additional Superintendent of Police Rajveer Singh and Police Inspector Meera Beniwal of the Ajmer unit.

Further investigation and legal action under the Prevention of Corruption Act are underway, the ACB said.

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