Govt flags 5 airports under UDAN in Rajasthan, but no bids yet for Sirohi’s Manpur airstrip

The Union government has stated that while five airports in Rajasthan have been flagged for strengthening regional air connectivity under the UDAN scheme, Sirohi district remains out of the aviation map, with no airline showing interest in operating flights from its Manpur airstrip.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, responding to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, said that airports in Bikaner, Kishangarh, and Jaisalmer have already been operationalised under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN).

In addition, Uterlai and Sriganganagar have been identified for the development and operation of regional flights.

However, Sirohi’s Manpur airstrip, though listed among unserved locations under UDAN, has failed to attract any successful bids through five completed rounds of bidding.

The airstrip is owned by the Rajasthan government and is technically available for inclusion, but no airline has come forward with a viable proposal to operate routes from there.

The Minister underlined that UDAN is a market-driven scheme, where airlines decide on routes based on demand assessments and submit proposals during the bidding process. Services can commence only after the airport is ready and valid bids are awarded.

Sirohi, located in southern Rajasthan and close to the Gujarat border, has long demanded direct air connectivity.

However, its reliance on the state government’s airstrip and lack of operator interest has left the district dependent on distant airports such as Udaipur and Ahmedabad.