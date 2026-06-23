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Home / Rajasthan / Groom-to-be among 2 killed day before wedding in road accident in Rajasthan

Groom-to-be among 2 killed day before wedding in road accident in Rajasthan

Duo had gone along with family to Barmer for wedding shopping and were returning home when the mishap occurred

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 02:09 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Two cousins, including a groom-to-be, were killed after a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Barmer district a day before the wedding, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident took place on Monday on National Highway-68 in the Sadar police station area when the pickup coming from the opposite direction hit their bike, leaving them critically injured, the police said, adding that the driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.

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The deceased were identified as Narpatramm, 21, and his cousin Sukhdev, 27, both residents of Sedwa Gauda village. Narpatram was scheduled to get married on Tuesday.

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According to the police, the two had gone to Barmer city along with family members to purchase wedding items and were returning to their village on a motorcycle. Other family members were following them in a separate vehicle with the purchased items.

Family members and locals rushed the injured to a hospital, where Sukhdev was declared brought dead. Narpatram was later referred to Sanchore for further treatment but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Yusuf Khan said police reached the spot after receiving information and seized both the pickup and the motorcycle.

Further action will be taken based on a complaint by the victims’ family, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding driver.

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