Hard work, not sycophancy, will help party; reconnect with grassroots: Rahul tells Congress leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday told the party’s district presidents that hard work and public engagement, rather than sycophancy, will help the party rise, as he called on them to reconnect with the people at the grassroots level, party sources said.

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Gandhi was addressing the concluding session of a 10-day training camp for Congress district presidents from Rajasthan and Delhi in Pushkar.

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During the session, Gandhi praised the coordination between Rajasthan Congress leaders and described the working relationship between the Pradesh Congress Committee leadership and the Leader of Opposition as a positive example for the party, according to Congress leaders.

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He described Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tikaram Jully, as “Jai-Veeru ki jodi”.

The Congress had seen intense infighting in Rajasthan involving the camps of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot before its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

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Gandhi said party workers must remain connected to public issues and stand with the poor and marginalised whenever injustice occurs.

He spent more than five hours at the camp and held interactive sessions on organisational strengthening, teamwork, ideology and public outreach, the sources said.

Gandhi urged district presidents not to confine themselves to organisational structures but to establish direct contact with citizens. Rebuilding public trust was essential for strengthening the Congress and expanding its support base, he said.

He said growth within the Congress should be based on commitment and service rather than personal loyalty to senior leaders. Gandhi also asked party leaders to focus on issue-based politics and actively engage with people to counter what he described as the BJP’s narrative.

Dotasra gave a presentation on organisational works and efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He also spoke on the agitations and movements carried out by the party’s state unit.

Jully said that the 10-day camp, organised under the party’s “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”, would infuse new energy into the organisation in Rajasthan.

He said district presidents received training in Gandhian ideology, Congress policies and organisational functioning from senior party leaders.

Jully said that the party would continue to raise issues affecting farmers, workers and weaker sections.

The training camp was attended by district presidents and senior Congress leaders from Rajasthan and Delhi, including Dotasra.