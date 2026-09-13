ICAR develops new moth bean varieties for climate-resilient farming in arid regions

In a boost to climate-resilient pulse cultivation in India’s arid and semi-arid regions, ICAR’s Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), Jodhpur, has developed a new generation of moth bean varieties capable of withstanding highly variable weather conditions, including prolonged drought and excessive rainfall.

The latest development comes with CAZRI Moth-10 and CAZRI Moth-11 varieties being selected for release and notification in 2026, taking forward the institute’s continuing efforts to genetically improve one of the country’s most drought-hardy pulse crops.

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“Moth bean, or Vigna aconitifolia, is particularly important for western Rajasthan and other hot, dry regions because of its ability to survive under harsh moisture conditions. Rajasthan accounts for the overwhelming majority of India’s moth-bean production, making improved varieties particularly significant for farmers in the state’s arid belt,” Hemalata Kapil, Assistant Chief Technical Officer, ICAR, told The Tribune.

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The latest varieties are part of a sustained breeding programme at CAZRI aimed at improving the productivity and resilience of moth bean in the hot arid zone.

The institute has released a succession of varieties in recent years, including CAZRI Moth-4 and Moth-5 in 2023, Moth-6 and Moth-7 in 2024, and Moth-8 and Moth-9 in 2025, according to the Indian Institute of Pulses Research.

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The development assumes added significance as climate variability increasingly affects rainfed agriculture. Moth bean requires relatively little water and is considered among India’s most climate-resilient pulse crops.

Improved varieties can therefore help farmers maintain pulse production when rainfall is erratic or the growing season experiences moisture stress.

Earlier, CAZRI recommendations have highlighted the suitability of improved moth-bean varieties for low-rainfall conditions.

CAZRI Moth-2 and Moth-3, for instance, have been recommended for cultivation in conditions of limited rainfall and have maturity periods of about 60-65 days, allowing farmers to fit the crop into short and uncertain growing windows, the official said.

The continuing release of new varieties also comes against the backdrop of India’s push to increase domestic pulse production and improve the resilience of rainfed agriculture.

Moth bean provides both nutritional and agronomic benefits as a pulse crop and can contribute to crop diversification in areas where conventional crops face severe water constraints.

The development is significant not merely as a varietal improvement but as part of a broader strategy to make India’s pulse sector more resilient to climate stress while raising productivity in regions where irrigation resources remain limited.