DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Rajasthan / ‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh arrested with ganja in Jaipur hotel, released on bail

‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh arrested with ganja in Jaipur hotel, released on bail

Singh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 06:24 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Left: A video grab/X@JyotiDevSpeaks; right: X@Abhay245456
Advertisement

‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh, who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh 2025, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area with a small quantity of ganja, police said on Monday.

He was later granted bail, they added.

Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh. During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said.

The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added.

Advertisement

Singh, who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was later released on bail.

Singh was later spotted having tea, surrounded by some people, near the hotel at Riddhi Siddhi Chauraha.

He also cut a cake, with those around him saying it was his birthday.

Singh told reporters that he had made a “normal” social media post and its misinterpretation had led to the police coming to the hotel.

He said he was released because he had only a small quantity of ganja in his possession.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper