Home / Rajasthan / IT company’s manager gangraped in moving car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

IT company’s manager gangraped in moving car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

The alleged incident happened last Saturday

PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 05:44 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A manager of a private IT company was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on the pretext of dropping her home after a birthday party, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, after the party all the guests left gradually, leaving the woman alone. The victim alleged that her company’s CEO, a female executive head and her husband took her in a car after the birthday party last Saturday when the alleged incident happened.

The female executive head took the woman in her car. The executive’s husband and the CEO were also in the car, and the three of them set out to drop the woman home, the police said.

On the way, they bought something resembling cigarettes from a shop and gave it to the woman. She allegedly became unconscious after consuming it. The next morning, she realised about the sexual assault and decided to lodge a complaint, the police added.

“Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against three accused. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated. Further action will be taken following the medical examination report and statements,” Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said.

The investigation has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma.

