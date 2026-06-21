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Home / Rajasthan / Jaipur gets Amrit Bharat Express to Darbhanga; Khatipura Mega Coaching Terminal opens

Jaipur gets Amrit Bharat Express to Darbhanga; Khatipura Mega Coaching Terminal opens

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces a new railway station at Sundarpura in Rajasthan's Sikar district

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 08:17 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Jaipur (Khatipura)-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express train. PTI Photo
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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off the Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express and inaugurated the Mega Coaching Terminal at Khatipura railway station.

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The Union minister also announced a new railway station at Sundarpura in Sikar district.

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Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw said railway infrastructure and passenger facilities were expanding rapidly across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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He said the proposed railway station at Sundarpura would benefit lakhs of devotees visiting the Khatu Shyamji temple.

Vaishnaw also said the newly developed Mega Coaching Terminal at Khatipura station in Jaipur would strengthen railway infrastructure by enabling the maintenance of around 450 trains, improving operational efficiency and passenger services.

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Chief Minister Sharma said Indian Railways was undergoing an unprecedented transformation, with modern, safe and world-class facilities becoming the backbone of the country's development.

He said the expansion and modernisation of railway infrastructure in Rajasthan was boosting trade, tourism, education and employment opportunities while strengthening the state's social, cultural and economic ties with other parts of the country.

Sharma said the launch of the Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express would make travel more convenient, safe and comfortable while contributing to regional development, trade, tourism and employment generation.

Highlighting increased investment in the sector, the chief minister said Rajasthan's railway budget allocation had risen from an average of Rs 682 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 10,228 crore in 2026-27.

Railway projects worth over Rs 76,800 crore are currently under implementation in the state, he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur joined the event virtually.

Choudhary said the new train would strengthen connectivity between Bihar and Rajasthan and make travel easier for people of both states.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma and senior railway officials were also present on the occasion.

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