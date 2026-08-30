Jaipur NEET-PG exam row: Re-test on Sept 5; three-member panel to probe power failure at exam centres

The NEET-PG 2026 examination could not be completed at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday due to power supply issues, prompting the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to announce a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5.

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A three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the power supply failure.

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According to NBEMS sources, the examination could not be completed at the affected centres due to internal power supply issues. The incident affected 2,445 candidates who were taking the test at the Sitapura examination centres.

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NBEMS has constituted a three-member committee under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajasthan, to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur.

The committee also includes a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Union Health Ministry and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.

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“The committee has been constituted to examine the circumstances leading to the power supply failure and ascertain the reasons for the disruption. NBEMS expresses regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates. The re-examination is being conducted to ensure that they receive a fair and equitable opportunity. The committee will examine the matter and submit its report within the stipulated timeframe,” official sources said.

A student, requesting anonymity, said that while security was strict, the server crashed multiple times.

“We faced trouble with Aadhaar verification. My computer crashed multiple times,” she said.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said, “While the examination was successfully completed for the overwhelming majority of candidates nationwide, an unforeseen technical disruption occurred at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683), where the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates due to internal power supply issues at the test centres, attributable to M/s TCS Ltd., the examination conducting agency.”

NBEMS said that, barring these two centres, it successfully conducted the examination at 1,100 centres for 2.63 lakh candidates across the country, with comprehensive logistical, technological, security and manpower arrangements to ensure a fair, secure and seamless examination process.

The Medical Examinations Board had called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres. Speaking with the media, NBEMS, President, Dr Abhijat Sheth said, “I regret to inform you that an incident came to our attention at a center in Sitapura, Jaipur, where due to an internal power failure, 2,445 candidates could not complete their examination. This was specifically a regular TCS centre where regular exams are routinely conducted. A mock test was conducted at this very centre yesterday under the exact computer load, which was successful. Today, due to the internal power failure today, the candidates could not complete the exam. So in order to maintain the sanctity of the examination it will be reconducted for the 2445 candidates.”

A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as independent appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination. In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including Deans, Directors, Medical Superintendents and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members.

The National Testing Agency on August 22 suspended the empanelment of a private exam-conducting agency after a power snag prevented some candidates at a Jaipur centre from completing the AIAPGET exam.