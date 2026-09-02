Jaipur school building razed days after CJP highlights classes held in cowshed

A government school building in Jaipur’s Sanganer block, which had been declared dilapidated in September 2025, was razed by authorities days after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) highlighted that classes were being held in a cowshed.

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The old building of the Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was bulldozed in the presence of officials from the district administration and Education Department, an officer said.

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The school had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey last year and was subsequently taken out of use.

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The Rajasthan government had on August 23 announced that a new school building would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. Of this, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) and Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.

The school came into the spotlight after a CJP team visited Rampura village on August 21 as part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign to highlight the condition of government schools.

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Classes were being held at a makeshift site where cattle were also tied. When CJP leaders entered the village to visit the school, some locals confronted them, forcing them to leave.

The following day, classes were shifted to a room in a nearby building, where they are currently being held. The room has been provided by a villager.

The visit led to a confrontation between CJP members and villagers, with FIRs registered by both sides.

The CJP alleged that BJP workers had attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.

A teacher at the school, Asha, who was present at the site, said, “A new school building will be constructed here. A good space will be created. It is good for students as well as for teachers.”

Jagdish Sharma, a local resident, said he had heard that work on the new school building would begin soon. “The government has already allocated funds, and students are going to get the new building,” he said.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the school in Rampura was the same one that used to operate out of a buffalo shed.

“Work has now begun there,” he said.

“When we inspected the school, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted, and vehicle windows were smashed. But once a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” he said in a social media post.