DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Rajasthan / Jodhpur hosts India's first exhibition dedicated to embroidery, surface embellishment 

Jodhpur hosts India's first exhibition dedicated to embroidery, surface embellishment 

A diverse range of embroidery techniques, including Bihar's 'kheta quilting', West Bengal's 'kantha', Lucknow's 'chikankari' and intricate styles from Kutch, Gujarat, have been displayed at the exhibition
article_Author
PTI
Jodhpur, Updated At : 11:10 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Sixty artworks by over 20 creators from India and abroad have been displayed in India's first exhibition dedicated to embroidery and surface embellishment as an art form 'Surface', being held in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The exhibition highlights the craftsmanship of artisans, offering a platform for their work.

A diverse range of embroidery techniques, including Bihar's 'kheta quilting', West Bengal's 'kantha', Lucknow's 'chikankari' and intricate styles from Kutch, Gujarat, have been displayed at the exhibition curated by textile designer Mayank Man Singh Kaul in collaboration with JDH, an urban regeneration initiative.

Advertisement

Set in three historic venues -- Achal Niwas, Laxmi Niwas and Anoop Singhji ki Haveli -- the exhibition also highlights the importance of preserving the cultural heritage.

"Our aim is to showcase embroidery as a dynamic and expressive art form. Post-independence, embroidery has evolved into a defining element of contemporary textiles," Kaul said.

Advertisement

He added that unlike its conventional role in garments, the exhibition highlights embroidery's artistic potential through techniques like hand embroidery, weaving and material manipulation.

Exhibition Director Juhi Pandey said that the exhibition was an intersection of skill and technology that showcases India's excellence in embroidery.

"The exhibition also serves an educational purpose, inspiring artisans to explore creative freedom in textile design. We want to empower artisans by encouraging them to see embroidery as a medium of artistic expression," she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper