Justice Sandeep Mehta urges CJI to replace Rajasthan HC Acting CJ Sanjeev Prakash Sharma 'with immediate effect'

Accusing Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of misusing his administrative powers and manipulating case listings to favour “rich litigants”, Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Supreme Court has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to replace him “with immediate effect” with a Chief Justice from another state.

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In his three letters dated August 2, 10 and 17 addressed to the CJI, Justice Mehta accused the Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice of “maladministration”, “malpractices”, “nepotism” and “favouritism” and serious administrative irregularities and selective case listings.

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Justice Mehta -- who himself began his judicial career as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court in 2011 -- alleged that Justice Sharma misused his powers as master of the roster to selectively transfer cases to his own Bench, including matters involving influential and wealthy litigants.

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“I have been repeatedly requesting you to take a decision for appointing a Chief Justice from another State to Rajasthan High Court so that this unfortunate situation can be prevented. Continued ignorance of the request is, in my opinion, wholly against the interest of the institution,” Justice Mehta wrote to the CJI on August 17.

“Numerous Judges of Rajasthan High Court have met me and expressed their anguish at the behaviour of Mr Justice SP Sharma, who frequently threatens his colleague Judges of retributive action including transfer claiming his closeness with Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India,” Justice Mehta wrote.

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Justice Mehta pointed out that there were several instances where cases listed in other rosters were suddenly withdrawn and shifted to the Bench of Justice Sharma without any justifiable cause and orders were passed raising a serious question mark on the integrity of the decision-making process.

Justice Mehta noted that efforts were under way to confirm Justice Sharma as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court despite what he calls “damning evidence” against him.

Justice Sharma – who was appointed a judge of the Rajasthan High Court in November 2016 – was transferred to the Patna High Court in January 2022. His request for repatriation to his home state on health grounds was turned down in March 2023 by the Supreme Court Collegium which chose to transfer him to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

However, the Collegium recommended his repatriation to the Rajasthan High Court in May 2025. Justice Sharma has been working as the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court for more than 10 months since September 2015 after Justice S Shriram demitted the office.