Leopard rescued from Jaipur’s Forest Colony, released in Amagarh

A female leopard, approximately four to five years old, was safely captured from the Forest Colony in Jaipur’s Jawahar Nagar area on Saturday and released into the Amagarh forest area, forest officials said.

Leopard movement had been noticed in the Forest Colony and nearby garden areas over the past few days, following which the Forest Department installed a cage to capture the animal.

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The big cat was found to be in normal condition following the medical examination and was released safely into the Amagarh forest area, officials said.

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Instructions had been issued to safely capture the leopard after its movement was noticed in the Forest Colony for several days, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-HoFF) Arijit Banerjee said.

Officials emphasised that the safety of both the leopard and the locals was a priority during the rescue operation.