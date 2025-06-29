Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in saving Jaipur's Dol Ka Badh forest from destruction.

The Rajasthan Government plans to convert the forest into a commercial hub, featuring a Prime Minister's Unity Mall, a Fintech Park, and hotels, which would involve cutting down approximately 2,400 trees.

Sanjay Singh, in a letter to PM Modi, mentioned that the project was against the "ideology" of PM Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" mission and would harm the natural form and ecological balance of the area, exacerbating Jaipur's already poor air quality and destroying habitats of various plant and animal species.

"Currently, there are plans to convert this invaluable heritage into construction works like Pradhan Mantri Ekta Mall, Fintech Park and Hotels etc., which is extremely harmful to the natural form and ecological balance of this area. It is very sad that the Rajasthan government is cutting 2,400 trees in your name. This is completely opposite to your ideology of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam". Trees are being cut here in your name, which is very sad", Sanjay Singh wrote in his letter.

Furthermore, Sanjay Singh mentioned that the "Dol Ka Baad" forest region is home to 85 bird species, some of which are on the verge of extinction, and diverse biodiversity, making it an invaluable part of Jaipur's environment.

The AAP MP highlighted that "Dol ka Baad" is not just a forest area but an "invaluable part of Jaipur's environment." "I would like to draw your attention to a very important environmental issue, which is related to the protection of Jaipur's historic, ecological and biodiversity-rich urban forest area called "Dol Ka Baad". This area is home to approximately 2,400 lush green trees, 85 bird species, some of which are on the verge of extinction, and diverse biodiversity. It is not just a forest area, but an invaluable part of Jaipur's environment", Sanjay Singh's letter read.

Since 2021, local citizens and environmentalists have proposed transforming the forest into a biodiversity park, which would feature structures such as a Climate Justice Centre, an Herbal Research Zone, an Environmental Education Centre, and a Biodiversity Museum. This would not only protect the environment but also contribute to sustainable economic development.

Since 2021, local citizens, social organisations, and environmentalists have been working continuously to protect this area. This movement is not being fought by any political party, but by the common citizens of Jaipur. A people's movement called "Save Dol Ka Badh" is actively working to conserve the Dol Ka Badh forest area and has submitted a proposal to the government for a biodiversity park as a positive solution. It includes structures like Climate Justice Centre, Herbal Research Zone, Environmental Education Centre and Biodiversity Museum, which will not only protect the environment but will also be effective in local public interest", Sanjay Singh asserted.

Earlier on June 7, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed support for the youth protesting against the proposed felling of trees, emphasising the need to prioritise nature, environment, and wildlife protection. He urged the state government to adopt a softer approach and engage in dialogue with the protesters. Addressing the young protesters, the Congress leader urged the state government to adopt a softer approach and engage in dialogue.

"I have spoken to all the people here. Everyone here says that we are not opposed to development; they want investments and support for the government's schemes. But they believe that, which I also agree with, if we can protect nature, the environment, and animals, then that should be our first priority," Pilot stated.

"I think the government should adopt a soft attitude on this and should communicate... I am with the passion of the youth who are here to protect the ecosystem and ecology," he added.

His comments align with the Adivasi Congress's stance, which described Dol Ka Badh as "not just a forest but a symbol of biodiversity, traditional lifestyle and environmental balance", warning that destroying it for projects like the PM Unity Mall threatens future generations.

Hundreds of citizens, including students, environmentalists, and social workers, have participated in protests, rallies, and demonstrations to raise awareness about the issue and demand protection for the forest.