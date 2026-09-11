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Home / Rajasthan / Man bludgeons wife, 3 daughters to death with cement block in Jaipur

Man bludgeons wife, 3 daughters to death with cement block in Jaipur

Four found dead at home in Govind Vatika; police suspect husband, launch hunt

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 03:50 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and three daughters to death with a cement block at their house here following a family dispute and fled, police said on Friday. Image credit/iStock
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A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and three daughters to death with a cement block at their house here following a family dispute and fled, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at Govind Vatika in the Kardhani police station area, police said, adding that it is suspected that the four were attacked while they were asleep.

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The deceased were identified as Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri. Their bodies were found in separate rooms with injuries on their heads and faces, police said.

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Police suspect Geeta’s husband Rahul Jha was behind the killings and have launched a search for him.

“A cement solid block suspected to have been used in the killings was recovered from the house. The woman was aged around 40 years while the girls are in the age group of 15-22 years,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Shiv Kumar Bhadwaj said.

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Police received information about the incident from locals, following which teams from the Kardhani police station and the Forensic Science Laboratory reached the spot.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the four may have been attacked while they were asleep during the night,” Bhadwaj said.

Police teams have been formed to trace the accused. His phone number is switched off and all efforts are being made to trace him, the officer said.

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