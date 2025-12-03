DT
Man killed in Jaipur as budding cricketer's speeding SUV hits his scooter  

Man killed in Jaipur as budding cricketer’s speeding SUV hits his scooter  

The accused driver, Bhavya Choudhary (18), a local cricketer, is arrested                

PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:03 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A 23-year-old man was killed and his aunt injured as a speeding Thar SUV, allegedly driven by a budding cricketer, collided with two motorcycles and a scooter near the Rajasthan Assembly here, officials said.

The accused driver, Bhavya Choudhary (18), a local cricketer, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near the assembly building under the Jyoti Nagar police station area.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a red Thar hitting two motorcycles from the side before crashing into the scooter from behind, officials said.

Paras Vyas (23), a resident of Natraj Nagar on Tonk road, was travelling towards the assembly with his aunt, Nandini, on a scooter when the SUV hit them, the police said.

Vyas died on the spot, while his aunt sustained serious leg injuries and is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital.

Police said the Thar was abandoned at the scene after the collision and was later impounded.

