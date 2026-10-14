Man runs over son, daughter-in-law following dispute to contest sarpanch polls

A 60-year-old man allegedly ran over his son and daughter-in-law with his SUV following a family dispute over his decision to contest the upcoming sarpanch election in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Changoi village, leaving Ravindra, 40, and his wife Mahindra, 35, dead on the spot, they said.

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The police have detained the accused, Ramchandra Jat, for questioning and seized the vehicle, they said.

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Taranagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Sankhla said Ramchandra wanted to contest the upcoming sarpanch election, but his son and daughter-in-law opposed his decision. The issue had led to repeated arguments in the family over the past several days, the officer said.

On Tuesday night, Ramchandra and his son had another argument at home, following which Ravindra and his wife went to their weighbridge.

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Ramchandra later reached the spot along with his wife, Dharma Devi, and another argument broke out, police said.

As Ravindra and Mahindra were returning home, Ramchandra allegedly drove his Bolero into them from behind. Both died on the spot, they said.

Polling for panch and sarpanch posts in the Taranagar area is scheduled for November 16 in the fourth phase of the panchayat elections.

Ramchandra had been preparing to contest the sarpanch election despite objections from his family members, the officer said.