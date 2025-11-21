DT
Manika Vishwakarma: Meet India's Miss Universe 2025 contender who exited top 12 after swimsuit round

Manika completed her schooling in Sriganganagar before moving to Delhi to study Political Science and Economics

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:58 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Manika Vishwakarma represented India at Miss Universe 2025. Instagram/@manikavishwakarma_
Fátima Bosch of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, winning the 74th title of the pageant held in Thailand. Representing India this year was Manika Vishwakarma from Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.

Manika advanced to the top 30 of the global competition. However, she did not make it to the top 12. In the swimsuit round that was supposed to select the semifinalists, she was unable to secure enough points from the judges to progress further.

Also read: Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025 title in Thailand

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika Vishwakarma, crowned Miss Universe India 2025, hails from Sriganganagar. Her father, Kamal Kant Suthar, is a former assistant administrative officer in the Rajasthan Education Department, and her mother, Shakuntala Devi, is a government school in Panniwala Mahla village of Abohar.

Manika completed her schooling in Sriganganagar before moving to Delhi to pursue her graduation in Political Science and Economics.

