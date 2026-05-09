MBBS student found dead in Jaipur hostel, police suspect suicide

A third-year MBBS student was found dead in a hostel at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Saturday. ‘

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Police said the deceased, Nitin Yadav, was found hanging from a noose in the staircase area on the eighth floor of the New RD Hostel (PG) building.

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Officials found no suicide note at the scene.

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Station House Officer Rajesh Sharma said Yadav, a native of Alwar, was staying in Jaipur for his studies in a rented flat outside the campus.

"On Friday night, he had gone to the SK Menon Hostel (UG) to study with friends. He left around 2 am, saying he was going back to his flat, but instead reached the New RD Hostel, where his body was later found," Sharma said.

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Police said they reached the spot after receiving information and brought down the body.

Officials said further investigation is underway.