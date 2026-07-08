Medical college professor ‘hangs self’ at Jaipur residence  

A 58-year-old senior professor at Sawai Man Singh Medical College allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here on Wednesday, police said.

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NL Disania allegedly hanged himself from a hook on a tin shed after going upstairs at his house in the Jhotwara area, they said.

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His son rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said, adding that the body has been sent to the SMS hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

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Disania was a senior professor at the medical college and an expert in forensic medicine, they said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Singh of Jhotwara police station said no suicide note was recovered and the reasons for the suicide are not clear.

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"The matter is being investigated," he said.