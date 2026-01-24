Mercury drops sharply in parts of Rajasthan

Night temperatures plunged once again in several parts of Rajasthan due to the impact of a western disturbance, with the mercury dropping to near-zero levels in some areas, the weather department said on Saturday.

The weather is expected to remain mainly dry across the state for the next two to three days. However, the local Meteorological Centre said northerly winds are likely to cause a further drop of 3 - 5 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures and 2 - 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures.

Another western disturbance is likely to become active over parts of Rajasthan between January 26 and 27, with its impact expected to peak on January 27. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder is likely at isolated places in western and northern Rajasthan.

On Saturday morning, Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 0.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nagaur at 0.5 degrees, Fatehpur at 2.3 degrees, Pali at 2.9 degrees and Sikar at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur logged a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the state also received rainfall on Friday, when the lowest temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer at 6.2 degrees Celsius.