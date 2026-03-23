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Home / Rajasthan / Muslim outfits bat for Umar Khalid as Congress's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan

Muslim outfits bat for Umar Khalid as Congress's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan

Mohsin Rashid Tonk, president of the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance highlighted Muslim voters contributed a significant share to the Congress vote base in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 09:22 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Umar Khalid. File
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A section of Muslim outfits in the state have urged the Congress to consider nominating activist Umar Khalid to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

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Three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan will become vacant in June, and going by the current Assembly strength, the BJP is expected to win two seats while the Congress may secure one.

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"Selecting Khalid would send a message about commitment to constitutional values and inclusive politics," Mohsin Rashid Tonk, president of the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, said in a letter to the All India Congress Committee on Monday.

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Tonk cited electoral data from the 2023 Assembly polls and said Muslim voters contributed a significant share to the Congress vote base in the state.

Muslim Progressive Forum president Abdul Salam Johar said the party should recognise the electoral role of Muslim voters through representation.

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Khalid, a former JNU student leader, was arrested in a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots under provisions of the UAPA.

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