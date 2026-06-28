Tiger reserves with five or fewer tigers may be prioritised for tiger reintroduction based on scientific assessment and feasibility, according to a report released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Sunday. The report was unveiled on the 18th anniversary of the world's first successful tiger reintroduction in the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

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The report, titled 'Road Map on Active Management of Tigers in India', identifies Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla, Udanti-Sitanadi, Indravati, Palamau, Kamlang, Namdapha, Satkosia, Kawal, Mukundara, Ramgarh Vishdhari, Buxa, Dampa, Ranipur, Achanakmar, Kalakad Mundanthurai and Nameri as tiger reserves with five or fewer tigers that could be considered for future reintroduction efforts.

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The report cites Rajaji Tiger Reserve as an example, where the western part of the reserve continues to support only five tigers despite a reintroduction programme launched in 2020. Rajaji Tiger Reserve forms a critical part of the Shivalik Hills tiger landscape and has significant potential for tiger recovery, particularly in its western region.

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“Disrupted connectivity with eastern Rajaji and the broader Corbett landscape continues to be a major limiting factor for the recovery and long-term growth of the tiger population in western Rajaji. The numbers in Western part still remains five,” said Sanjay Kumar, Member Secretary, NTCA.

The report notes that although tiger density in western Rajaji remains lower than in the eastern sector, the area has extensive suitable habitat, including sal and riverine forests, grasslands and perennial water sources.

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The NTCA, in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, also organised a national workshop on 'Tiger Reintroduction' to deliberate on the recovery of tiger-deficient reserves and active management of tiger populations in India. Speaking at the event, SP Yadav, Director General, International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), stressed the importance of community participation in wildlife restoration.

“Tiger re-introduction in Satkosia and Mukundara failed as the community was not taken into confidence. Before Sariska, an attempt was made by Russia to reintroduce tigers but they failed. The world's first successful reintroduction of tigers happened in Sariska. Reintroduction of tigers was successful in Panna as it is inviolate. Cambodia is learning reintroduction of tigers from India,” he said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said community support was also instrumental in the success of 'Project Cheetah'. “Community participation is key to reintroduction of tigers. Where tigers had once become completely extinct, today the same Sariska echoes with the roars of 56 tigers. The tiger reintroduction program in Sariska Tiger Reserve is not only a historic and exemplary achievement for India but for the entire world in the field of wildlife conservation and species restoration,” the minister said.

Located in Rajasthan's Aravalli landscape, Sariska once supported a thriving tiger population before intensive poaching led to the extinction of all its tigers by 2005, triggering a major conservation crisis. Tigers from Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve were selected for translocation because they belonged to the same regional population and were considered a suitable source.

The first tiger was translocated to Sariska on June 28, 2008. Today, the reserve is home to 56 tigers, including cubs, and has re-emerged as one of Rajasthan's key tiger habitats. The report says continued monitoring, habitat management and landscape connectivity remain essential for ensuring the long-term viability of the population. Sariska has also become a model for wildlife restoration programmes in India and abroad.