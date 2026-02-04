The murder of newlywed Ashish (25) in Sriganganagar was allegedly planned by his wife Anju, alias Anjali, with her lover and his friends. The police have arrested four accused in this case, Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan has confirmed.

According to the police, Ashish had married Anjali (23), a resident of Sadulshehar, three months ago. She was allegedly having an affair with Sanjay, alias Sanju (25), in Sriganganagar.

Anjali conspired with Sanju to kill Ashish. Sanju also involved his friends Badal, alias Siddharth (20), and Rohit, alias Rocky (20). On January 31, at 9:30 pm, Ashish and Anjali went for a walk after dinner. Anjali deliberately led him to a deserted place, where Sanju and his accomplices were hiding in the bushes. Upon reaching there, the accused attacked Ashish with sticks and bludgeons and strangled him with a muffler. Anjali took off his mobile phone and her earrings and gave them to the accused so that the incident could be made to look like a robbery. After this, Sanju and his accomplices fled the scene while Anjali pretended to be unconscious near Ashish.

After some time, Ashish's neighbour Tola Ram passed by. He saw a young man and a woman lying on the roadside. He immediately informed Ashish's family. The family members reached the spot and took both of them to the government hospital. There, Ashish was declared dead. Anjali had no injuries.

The next day, Ashish's uncle Wazir Chand filed a police report, describing the incident as an accident caused by a vehicle collision. The police initially registered a case of accident, but the investigation raised suspicions of murder. The police checked Anjali's mobile call details and location, which revealed suspicious contacts. Based on this information, the police took Sanjay and Badal into custody, and then picked up Rohit from Sadulshehar. During police questioning, Rohit's condition deteriorated. He was immediately taken to the hospital. His condition improved after receiving treatment. After that, the police took him with them.

The accused were questioned separately and then together. The post-mortem report also confirmed the murder. The police have arrested all four accused — Anjali, Sanju, Siddharth, and Rocky. Further investigation into the case is under way.