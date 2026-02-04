DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Newly wed man's murder mystery solved; wife, lover among 4 arrested

Newly wed man's murder mystery solved; wife, lover among 4 arrested

The couple was married three months ago

article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 11:03 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ashish (25)
Advertisement

The murder of newlywed Ashish (25) in Sriganganagar was allegedly planned by his wife Anju, alias Anjali, with her lover and his friends. The police have arrested four accused in this case, Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan has confirmed.

Advertisement

According to the police, Ashish had married Anjali (23), a resident of Sadulshehar, three months ago. She was allegedly having an affair with Sanjay, alias Sanju (25), in Sriganganagar.

Advertisement

 Anjali conspired with Sanju to kill Ashish. Sanju also involved his friends Badal, alias Siddharth (20), and Rohit, alias Rocky (20). On January 31, at 9:30 pm, Ashish and Anjali went for a walk after dinner. Anjali deliberately led him to a deserted place, where Sanju and his accomplices were hiding in the bushes. Upon reaching there, the accused attacked Ashish with sticks and bludgeons and strangled him with a muffler. Anjali took off his mobile phone and her earrings and gave them to the accused so that the incident could be made to look like a robbery. After this, Sanju and his accomplices fled the scene while Anjali pretended to be unconscious near Ashish.

Advertisement

After some time, Ashish's neighbour Tola Ram passed by. He saw a young man and a woman lying on the roadside. He immediately informed Ashish's family. The family members reached the spot and took both of them to the government hospital. There, Ashish was declared dead. Anjali had no injuries.

The next day, Ashish's uncle Wazir Chand filed a police report, describing the incident as an accident caused by a vehicle collision. The police initially registered a case of accident, but the investigation raised suspicions of murder. The police checked Anjali's mobile call details and location, which revealed suspicious contacts. Based on this information, the police took Sanjay and Badal into custody, and then picked up Rohit from Sadulshehar. During police questioning, Rohit's condition deteriorated. He was immediately taken to the hospital. His condition improved after receiving treatment. After that, the police took him with them.

Advertisement

The accused were questioned separately and then together. The post-mortem report also confirmed the murder. The police have arrested all four accused — Anjali, Sanju, Siddharth, and Rocky. Further investigation into the case is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts