NHAI suspends Project Director over Rajasthan NH-25 rumble strip row after social media exposes misleading claim

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended one of its Project Directors after reversing its earlier stand on a controversy over faulty rumble strips at a median opening on National Highway-25 near Prathvipura village in Rajasthan.

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The action came after social media users challenged NHAI's initial claim that reports highlighting the issue were misleading. Several users shared photos and videos from the spot, alleging that the images posted by the highway authority in its defence were from a different location.

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After reviewing the matter, NHAI admitted that incorrect information had been shared on social media by the concerned official.

"Following a detailed review of the matter, the concerned Project Director has been placed under suspension for wrong reporting in social media on rumble strips," NHAI said in a fresh statement.

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The authority also said corrective work is being carried out at the site to ensure it meets prescribed road safety standards.

"Necessary corrective measures are being undertaken to ensure the stretch fully complies with prescribed road safety standards," the statement added.

What triggered the controversy?

The issue began after reports raised concerns over the construction of rumble strips at a median opening on NH-25, with questions being raised about whether they posed a safety risk for motorists.

On Monday morning, NHAI rejected the reports and defended the work.

"The media reportage does not depict the actual condition of the section. The construction of rumble strips is being carried out at the request of the local public representative to enhance the safety of both National Highway users and the residents of the village," the authority had said in a post on X.

It also said it "appreciates the valuable feedback received from highway users and remains committed to ensure a safe travel experience for all commuters."Social media users question NHAI's response

The explanation, however, failed to satisfy many users on X, who claimed the images shared by NHAI were not from the same location where the alleged problem existed.

One user wrote, "It's not the same place. You think we're stupid or something?"

It's not the same place 😭 you think we're stupid or something? pic.twitter.com/YFlQt6wmRN — Chanandler Bong (@Optimus_0_1) August 3, 2026

Another said, "It's not just another angle but the opposite lane altogether. We have a divider in between, so the speed breakers will also be different. Clearly, misinformation has been shared by NHAI."

Another user questioned the authority's version, writing, "So you are saying this video is a lie?"

Why are you making a public mockery of yourself? Why suspension? Why not dismissal? Is this a joke with public money you are playing? — IndianMan (@IndianMan202) August 4, 2026

As criticism mounted, NHAI carried out a review and withdrew its earlier position by suspending the official responsible for the social media response.

As a Civil Engineer, I feel ashamed of having such folks responsible for NHAI. And you know what, this is not the only instance. Bumps, lane mergers, intersections, road quality, nothing is built to standards. You guys should go back and study civil engineering for God’s sake. — Structural Madness (@struct_madness) August 3, 2026

In its latest statement, NHAI reiterated its commitment to road safety and quality standards.

"NHAI remains committed to the highest standards of safety and quality on the National Highway network and values the constructive feedback received from National Highway users," it said.