DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / NHAI suspends Project Director over Rajasthan NH-25 rumble strip row after social media exposes misleading claim

NHAI suspends Project Director over Rajasthan NH-25 rumble strip row after social media exposes misleading claim

NHAI suspended a Project Director after admitting incorrect reporting on social media over faulty rumble strips on NH-25 in Rajasthan. The authority has ordered corrective measures.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:17 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NHAI suspends official over faulty rumble strip controversy. Image credit: X
Advertisement

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended one of its Project Directors after reversing its earlier stand on a controversy over faulty rumble strips at a median opening on National Highway-25 near Prathvipura village in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The action came after social media users challenged NHAI's initial claim that reports highlighting the issue were misleading. Several users shared photos and videos from the spot, alleging that the images posted by the highway authority in its defence were from a different location.

Advertisement

After reviewing the matter, NHAI admitted that incorrect information had been shared on social media by the concerned official.

"Following a detailed review of the matter, the concerned Project Director has been placed under suspension for wrong reporting in social media on rumble strips," NHAI said in a fresh statement.

Advertisement

The authority also said corrective work is being carried out at the site to ensure it meets prescribed road safety standards.

"Necessary corrective measures are being undertaken to ensure the stretch fully complies with prescribed road safety standards," the statement added.

What triggered the controversy?

The issue began after reports raised concerns over the construction of rumble strips at a median opening on NH-25, with questions being raised about whether they posed a safety risk for motorists.

On Monday morning, NHAI rejected the reports and defended the work.

"The media reportage does not depict the actual condition of the section. The construction of rumble strips is being carried out at the request of the local public representative to enhance the safety of both National Highway users and the residents of the village," the authority had said in a post on X.

It also said it "appreciates the valuable feedback received from highway users and remains committed to ensure a safe travel experience for all commuters."Social media users question NHAI's response

The explanation, however, failed to satisfy many users on X, who claimed the images shared by NHAI were not from the same location where the alleged problem existed.

One user wrote, "It's not the same place. You think we're stupid or something?"

Another said, "It's not just another angle but the opposite lane altogether. We have a divider in between, so the speed breakers will also be different. Clearly, misinformation has been shared by NHAI."

Another user questioned the authority's version, writing, "So you are saying this video is a lie?"

As criticism mounted, NHAI carried out a review and withdrew its earlier position by suspending the official responsible for the social media response.

In its latest statement, NHAI reiterated its commitment to road safety and quality standards.

"NHAI remains committed to the highest standards of safety and quality on the National Highway network and values the constructive feedback received from National Highway users," it said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts