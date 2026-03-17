No govt job through unemployment offices in 5 years in Rajasthan; 22 lakh candidates registered: RTI

More than 22 lakh unemployed youth are currently registered with employment offices across Rajasthan, according to information obtained under the RTI Act.

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It was further revealed that no candidate was recruited in the government sector through the employment offices in the past five years.

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The data, provided by the Directorate of Employment, shows that as of January 14, a total of 22,21,317 candidates were registered as job seekers in district employment offices across the state. Of these, over 13.08 lakh were male, 9.12 lakh female, and 989 fell under the 'other' category.

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Among districts, Jaipur recorded the highest number of registered unemployed people at 2.51 lakh, followed by Alwar (1.53 lakh), Nagaur (1.34 lakh), Jhunjhunu (1.22 lakh) and Jodhpur (86,320). In contrast, Jaisalmer (12,031) and Pratapgarh (14,047) reported the lowest number of registered candidates.

The category-wise data indicates that candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) form the largest share among registered job seekers, followed by general, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other categories.

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The data further revealed the limited placements in the private sector during the past five years. According to the information provided, 86 candidates were placed in 2021, 825 in 2022, three in 2023, 23 in 2024 and 71 in 2025 through employment office initiatives, including job fairs and coordination with private companies.

"The private sector has seen high growth in the last two decades. Investment in crores, but the jobs provided by the directorate are miniscule. Permanent and temporary jobs in the government sector through the directorate seem to have completely stopped. There is a need to activate employment offices and refer candidates," Right to Information (RTI) applicant Chandra Shekhar Gaur said.

The RTI application had also sought details of employment generated through investor summits held in the state over the past two years. However, the department clarified that such information is not related to it.

It also replied to a query saying that the employment offices did not provide jobs in the government sector in the past five years.

A senior officer of the Directorate of Employment said the department publishes 'Rojgar Sandesh' fortnightly to keep job seekers aware of various government vacancies.

He said various activities, like fairs, are also organised from time to time.

The official website of the Department of Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship in Rajasthan notes that the Department of Employment has been catering to the needs of job seekers through various activities and schemes. For better coordination and speedily execution of programmes, the Department of Skills, Development and Entrepreneurship was established in May 2015.

Providing vocational guidance about various courses and training facilities to job seekers, submission of job seekers' list to employers, registration of unemployed youth, organising Rozgar Melas, and assisting job seekers of weaker sections of the society under special schemes are listed as some of the department's functions.