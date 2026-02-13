One soldier dies, 2 injured after military trucks collide in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

One soldier died, and two others were seriously injured after two military vehicles collided with each other on National Highway 62 in Sri Ganganagar. A tire burst of one vehicle caused the vehicle behind it to collide.

According to police sources, the deceased soldier was identified as Kumar Das (36), a resident of Kothinallur village under Kalkulam, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

He was the driver of the colliding vehicle and succumbed to serious injuries in the accident. Treatment for two other soldiers injured in the accident is ongoing.

The unit's convoy had departed from Bathinda. Subedar Balwant Singh Ahir (44), a member of the unit, reported to the police that while the convoy of military vehicles was traveling on National Highway 62, a tire of one of the vehicles suddenly burst, causing the vehicle coming from behind to collide with it.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the driver, Kumar Das, sitting in the rear cabin of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries, while two other soldiers sitting in the front were also badly injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and military officials immediately rushed the injured to the Military Hospital. However, despite all efforts, they could not be saved. Police said after the postmortem, the body of the deceased was sent to his native village for cremation.