Over 100 sick with ‘food poisoning’ after eating sweets at Rajasthan wedding

More than 100 people fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming sweets prepared at a wedding function in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district.

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The incident occurred in Dhani Gaskan village of Viratnagar area, where 105 villagers, including children, complained of vomiting and stomach pain after eating sweets served during the ceremony, officials said.

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The sweets, including rasmalai, were prepared for the function on Thursday night and were distributed to locals on Friday.

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The affected people were admitted to the community health centre in Atela.

Doctors later referred 16 children and 14 adults to Shahpura community health centre for further treatment.

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Sub-Divisional Officer Kapil Kumar Upadhyay said all patients were given timely treatment, and most were later discharged after their condition improved.

“Food samples have been collected by the food safety department and sent to the laboratory for examination,” he said.

Administrative and health department officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.