DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Rajasthan / Pakistani smugglers’ drone crashes in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar with 500g heroin

Pakistani smugglers’ drone crashes in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar with 500g heroin

It is believed that the drone lost contact with the Pakistani smugglers due to the jammer installed by the BSF near the border, causing it to crash in Indian territory
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 05:30 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A drone used by Pakistani smugglers crashed in a field in Chak 11-F village, near Sheikhsarpal village, close to the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar late Wednesday night.
Advertisement

A drone used by Pakistani smugglers crashed in a field in Chak 11-F village, near Sheikhsarpal village, close to the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar late last night. A packet containing half a kilogram of heroin was found nearby. Following the incident, a search operation was conducted in the surrounding fields by the Border Security Force (BSF), police, and intelligence agencies with the help of local villagers. No other suspicious objects were found.

According to police sources, the drone fell approximately 700 meters inside Indian territory due to a jammer installed recently to disrupt drone activities coming from across the border. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm when a BSF patrol party noticed sensor lights flashing in a field. Upon investigation, they found the drone and immediately informed the commander of the nearby Chak 24 border post. Later, BSF officers from the Sriganganagar headquarters arrived at the scene.

A search of the surrounding fields yielded a yellow packet containing 500 grams of heroin, marked with its purity level. A search operation was launched in other fields with the help of villagers this morning. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under the NDPS Act. Intelligence agencies are gathering information about outsiders who visited Sheikhsarpal and surrounding areas over the past two to three days, particularly those from Punjab.

Advertisement

It is believed that the drone lost contact with the Pakistani smugglers due to the jammer installed by the BSF near the border, causing it to crash in Indian territory. The drone, a DGI-83 model with low carrying capacity and inability to fly at high altitudes, was found lying in an empty field after the fencing, as the wheat crop had been recently harvested. The drone will be sent to the BSF’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Jodhpur for scientific analysis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper