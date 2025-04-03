Pakistani smugglers’ drone crashes in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar with 500g heroin

A drone used by Pakistani smugglers crashed in a field in Chak 11-F village, near Sheikhsarpal village, close to the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar late last night. A packet containing half a kilogram of heroin was found nearby. Following the incident, a search operation was conducted in the surrounding fields by the Border Security Force (BSF), police, and intelligence agencies with the help of local villagers. No other suspicious objects were found.

According to police sources, the drone fell approximately 700 meters inside Indian territory due to a jammer installed recently to disrupt drone activities coming from across the border. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm when a BSF patrol party noticed sensor lights flashing in a field. Upon investigation, they found the drone and immediately informed the commander of the nearby Chak 24 border post. Later, BSF officers from the Sriganganagar headquarters arrived at the scene.

A search of the surrounding fields yielded a yellow packet containing 500 grams of heroin, marked with its purity level. A search operation was launched in other fields with the help of villagers this morning. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under the NDPS Act. Intelligence agencies are gathering information about outsiders who visited Sheikhsarpal and surrounding areas over the past two to three days, particularly those from Punjab.

Advertisement

It is believed that the drone lost contact with the Pakistani smugglers due to the jammer installed by the BSF near the border, causing it to crash in Indian territory. The drone, a DGI-83 model with low carrying capacity and inability to fly at high altitudes, was found lying in an empty field after the fencing, as the wheat crop had been recently harvested. The drone will be sent to the BSF’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Jodhpur for scientific analysis.