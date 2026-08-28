PIL in Supreme Court challenges restrictions on entry to govt schools in Rajasthan, UP

Amid CJP’s 'School Thik Karo' campaign, a PIL in the Supreme Court has challenged restrictions imposed by government authorities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on the entry of outsiders, journalists, YouTubers, social-media users and activists into government schools and curbs on photography, videography, audio recording, interviews and live-streaming.

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Filed by Priya Mishra, the petition was mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on August 25 for urgent listing by advocate Narendra Mishra who said the orders issued by the authorities in the two states could lead to FIRs against anyone who photograph or record videos exposing deficiencies in government schools.

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The CJP’s 'School Thik Karo' campaign was aimed to expose deficiencies in government school infrastructure, including those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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The petitioner contended that the restrictions went against the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19(1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression), 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business), 21 (right to life and liberty) and 21-A (right to free and compulsory education) of the Constitution.

The petitioner urged the top court to quash the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh orders to the extent they imposed blanket restrictions, and to declare that any regulation of public-interest documentation of schools satisfied the tests of reasonableness, necessity and proportionality.

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As the petitioner’s counsel urged the Bench to list the matter for hearing, the CJI said, “We will see.”

The petitioner has challenged Rajasthan's Director of Secondary Education’s circular dated August 16, 2026, requiring outsiders to obtain a prior permission from the Principal before entering government school premises and a prior written permission for photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live-streaming.

It has also challenged a similar order issued by on August 19 by the District Basic Education Officer, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Balrampur, Shamli and Agra in Uttar Pradesh directing outsiders, YouTubers and persons associated with social media to refrain from entering schools or taking photographs or making videos without permission from the competent authority.

Maintaining that there’s a difference between recording identifiable children and documenting the physical condition of government schools, the petitioner pointed out that restrictions intended to protect children should not automatically prevent public-interest documentation of classrooms, buildings, toilets, drinking-water facilities, electricity, mid-day meals and other infrastructure.