Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the BJP government over around 1.5 lakh vacant posts in the education department, alleging that it is "playing with the future of children".

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In a statement, Gehlot said the number of vacant posts in the department has risen to around 1.5 lakh.

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"The BJP had promised in its 2023 manifesto to fill all vacancies in the education department within one year. More than two-and-a-half years have passed, and vacancies have risen to nearly 1.5 lakh," he said.

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He claimed that there are 51,073 vacant posts of lecturers, 24,384 of senior teachers and 15,921 of principals in the state.

"One teacher is handling two to three classes, studies of subjects like science, mathematics and English are suffering, and preparation for board examinations is being affected," Gehlot alleged.

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The former chief minister said that his government had carried out record recruitments during its tenure and provided jobs to youth.

"The BJP government should clarify when it will fulfil this 'solemn promise' in its manifesto, or was it just another slogan," he said.

Calling the situation "unforgivable", Gehlot added that "this is playing with the future of children in the state."