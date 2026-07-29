DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / 'Playing with children's future': Gehlot slams BJP over '1.5 lakh' vacant posts of teachers

'Playing with children's future': Gehlot slams BJP over '1.5 lakh' vacant posts of teachers

'The BJP government should clarify when it will fulfil this 'solemn promise' in its manifesto'

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 04:44 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the BJP government over around 1.5 lakh vacant posts in the education department, alleging that it is "playing with the future of children".

Advertisement

In a statement, Gehlot said the number of vacant posts in the department has risen to around 1.5 lakh.

Advertisement

"The BJP had promised in its 2023 manifesto to fill all vacancies in the education department within one year. More than two-and-a-half years have passed, and vacancies have risen to nearly 1.5 lakh," he said.

Advertisement

He claimed that there are 51,073 vacant posts of lecturers, 24,384 of senior teachers and 15,921 of principals in the state.

"One teacher is handling two to three classes, studies of subjects like science, mathematics and English are suffering, and preparation for board examinations is being affected," Gehlot alleged.

Advertisement

The former chief minister said that his government had carried out record recruitments during its tenure and provided jobs to youth.

"The BJP government should clarify when it will fulfil this 'solemn promise' in its manifesto, or was it just another slogan," he said.

Calling the situation "unforgivable", Gehlot added that "this is playing with the future of children in the state."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts