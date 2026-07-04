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Home / Rajasthan / PM Modi accuses Congress of delaying Pachpadra refinery project in Rajasthan

PM Modi accuses Congress of delaying Pachpadra refinery project in Rajasthan

Modi says although an agreement for Pachpadra refinery project had been inked in 2017, the progress in Rajasthan slowed significantly between 2018 and 2023 under the Congress government

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumar during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, including the Pachpadra refinery site, in Balotra. PTI Photo
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Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Saturday blamed the previous Congress government in Rajasthan for the delay in the Pachpadra refinery project.

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Following the inauguration of the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in the Balotra area of Rajasthan, Modi stated that although an agreement for the project had been inked in 2017, the progress in Rajasthan slowed significantly between 2018 and 2023 under the Congress government.

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“Because of the Congress government's lack of cooperation, work on the project almost came to a standstill. After the double-engine government came to power, work gathered pace. Today we are dedicating the project to the nation. We not only lay foundation stones but also complete and inaugurate project,” said Modi.

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Acknowledging the massive public gathering in Balotra, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, Rajasthan.

He underscored its pivotal role in driving India’s broader mission toward holistic development and economic independence. "This massive refinery will serve as a permanent medium of employment for thousands of people, and I especially congratulate the youth of Rajasthan for this achievement," he said.

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Highlighting a massive push toward youth empowerment and administrative efficiency, PM Modi formally recognized the distribution of government job appointment letters to approximately 54,000 young candidates across Rajasthan. He extended his profound congratulations as they officially began their vital public service careers.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister Ashok Gehlot refuted the PM Modi’s comments as "misleading" and stated that 85 pe cent of the project was completed during the Congress rule. In a statement, Gehlot said it was "unfortunate" that the prime minister behaved like a BJP leader even during official programmes and was making "misleading" statements at a government function.

"These claims sound ridiculous. The prime minister should have spoken to people associated with the refinery project," the senior Congress leader said.

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