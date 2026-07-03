PM Modi set for Rajasthan, Gujarat visit on July 4: Terminal building, refinery, UDAN scheme on list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on Saturday to inaugurate the terminal building of Jodhpur airport, and will launch the modified UDAN scheme.

Advertisement

Subsequently, he will travel to Balotra and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Modi will travel to Gujarat to inaugurate the CG SEMI Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Jodhpur

In a major boost to the aviation sector, with a particular focus on regional connectivity, Modi will launch the modified UDAN Scheme in Jodhpur. This marks a significant leap forward in India’s civil aviation landscape and will further advance the vision of “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik”.

With an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity.

Advertisement

A key emphasis is on the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over Rs 12,000 crore, to expand aviation infrastructure across the country.

In addition, over Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to ensure the viability of regional airports during their initial years of operation.

To address accessibility challenges in remote and difficult terrains, the scheme also proposes the development of 200 modern helipads.

The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over Rs 10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability.

Further strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the initiative includes the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions.

During the programme, the PM will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport. The project has been developed at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. Spread over an area of more than 23,000 sqm., the new terminal building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

The inauguration of the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.

Balotra

Similarly, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra. These projects span multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy and power transmission.

He will dedicate India’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Balotra, marking a landmark achievement in the country’s energy and petrochemical sector.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been established with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore.

The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

Sanand

Here, Modi will inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India’s semiconductor manufacturing journey with the commencement of commercial production at the facility.

It represents a major step forward in strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain. The project is one of the first four approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and has been developed with a total investment of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Once fully ramped up, the facility will have an annual production capacity of up to 5 billion semiconductor chips and will help address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. The facility will cater to customers across the automotive, industrial, telecommunications, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors.