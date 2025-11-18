DT
Home / Rajasthan / POCSCO case registered after Class XII student sexually assaulted by schoolmates in Ajmer

POCSCO case registered after Class XII student sexually assaulted by schoolmates in Ajmer

It is mentioned in the complaint that he was kicked, punched, and thrashed with a baseball bat

Jaipur, Updated At : 05:35 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A case was registered after physical and sexual assault on a 17-year-old student of a private school in Rajasthan’s Ajmer came to light. The crime was also filmed and uploaded to social media, police said on Tuesday.

They said the student was allegedly beaten, stripped naked and subjected to obscene acts, and the accused are three students, studying at the same school as the victim. All of them, including the victim, are Class XII students.

The police registered the case on Monday, under the POCSO Act, since the victim is a minor.

According to the complaint, filed by the relative of the victim, the incident occurred in October, when the victim was returning home from school. On the way, the three accused students stopped him, took him to a stall, where they beat him up and threatened him.

It is mentioned in the complaint that he was kicked, punched, and thrashed with a baseball bat. While being beaten, he did manage to escape once, but was caught later and subjected to obscene acts.

The victim was also made to do sit-ups and apologise.

The relative, in the complaint, also stated that he had brought the matter to the school management’s notice, but no action was taken. He also alleged that the staff did not even allow him to meet the principal.

