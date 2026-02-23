Police seize 314 kg poppy husk from Moga-bound truck in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

Police on Sunday seized a truck en route to Moga carrying 314 kg of poppy husk in Hanumangarh district.

Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar said a police team, while patrolling, intercepted the truck at a checkpoint near Kishanpura Dikhanda on the Bharatmala Expressway.

The driver, Kulwant Singh (37), a resident of Lohgarh in Moga district, was arrested after police recovered the poppy husk. The estimated price of the seized contraband is around Rs 60 lakh.

The truck has also been impounded.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.