DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Police seize 314 kg poppy husk from Moga-bound truck in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

Police seize 314 kg poppy husk from Moga-bound truck in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

The estimated price of the seized contraband is Rs 60 lakh

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 12:19 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File photo
Advertisement

Police on Sunday seized a truck en route to Moga carrying 314 kg of poppy husk in Hanumangarh district.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar said a police team, while patrolling, intercepted the truck at a checkpoint near Kishanpura Dikhanda on the Bharatmala Expressway.

Advertisement

The driver, Kulwant Singh (37), a resident of Lohgarh in Moga district, was arrested after police recovered the poppy husk. The estimated price of the seized contraband is around Rs 60 lakh.

Advertisement

The truck has also been impounded.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts