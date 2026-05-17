Police vehicle hits tree while chasing car evading checkpoint in Rajasthan, 2 cops injured

Two police personnel, including a station house officer, were injured as their vehicle rammed into a tree while chasing a car that tried to flee from a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district early on Sunday, officials said.

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The incident occurred near Pujari ki Dhani in the Nawalgarh area during early-morning checking and patrolling.

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According to police, the car driver took a sudden U-turn on spotting the barricade and sped away. A police team immediately gave chase, but their vehicle went out of control at a turn and rammed into a tree.

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Nawalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Singh and driver Bhiwaram sustained injuries. Both were rushed to the district hospital, where Bhiwaram was referred to Sikar due to his critical condition.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Sagar and other senior officers reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

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"The police team was chasing a suspicious vehicle that fled after seeing the checking point. During the chase, the vehicle lost control at a turn and met with an accident," the SP said.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding vehicle, officials added.