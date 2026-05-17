icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Police vehicle hits tree while chasing car evading checkpoint in Rajasthan, 2 cops injured

Police vehicle hits tree while chasing car evading checkpoint in Rajasthan, 2 cops injured

The incident occurs near Pujari ki Dhani in the Nawalgarh area during early-morning checking and patrolling

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:20 AM May 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Two police personnel, including a station house officer, were injured as their vehicle rammed into a tree while chasing a car that tried to flee from a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district early on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near Pujari ki Dhani in the Nawalgarh area during early-morning checking and patrolling.

Advertisement

According to police, the car driver took a sudden U-turn on spotting the barricade and sped away. A police team immediately gave chase, but their vehicle went out of control at a turn and rammed into a tree.

Advertisement

Nawalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Singh and driver Bhiwaram sustained injuries. Both were rushed to the district hospital, where Bhiwaram was referred to Sikar due to his critical condition.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Sagar and other senior officers reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Advertisement

"The police team was chasing a suspicious vehicle that fled after seeing the checking point. During the chase, the vehicle lost control at a turn and met with an accident," the SP said.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding vehicle, officials added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts