Power glitch re-occurs at Jaipur exam centre; AIIMS recruitment test cancelled

A day after a power glitch disrupted the NEET-PG examination at two Jaipur centres, the same failure struck the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) at the iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura on Monday, forcing cancellation of the test and triggering protests by candidates.

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These are the same TCS-operated iON Digital Zone centres in Jaipur’s Sitapura where the NEET-PG examination was cancelled on August 30 due to internal power supply issues.

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AIIMS has cancelled the examination at the affected centres and, according to official sources, will conduct a fresh test on September 7. The AIIMS conducts the Common Recruitment Examination in computer-based test mode, making a continuous power supply crucial.

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The examination had commenced at 9 am as scheduled, but the disruption led AIIMS, New Delhi, to cancel the test at the two centres to safeguard the interests of the affected candidates and maintain the integrity and fairness of the recruitment process.

More than 2,000 candidates were registered at the two centres. AIIMS has instructed TCS to submit a detailed report and preserve system logs, CCTV footage and control-room communications for a comprehensive assessment of the incident.

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The incident took place at the iON Digital Zone examination centre in Sitapura, where AIIMS was conducting the examination for recruitment to Group B and Group C non-academic posts. While a large number of candidates had reached the centre, where the examination was scheduled from 9 am to noon, the test began around 30 minutes late. The server again crashed within a few minutes of the resumption of the test.

In a statement, TCS iON said the iDZ Sitapura centre in Jaipur had experienced internal power failures. It said its expert vendor teams were working to fix the issue urgently and that all possible measures were being taken to ensure that such an incident did not recur.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Head of the iON Business Unit, TCS, said the NEET-PG 2026 examination was successfully conducted for more than 2.63 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres in the country on August 31, while the AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination was conducted for more than 21,000 candidates across 58 centres.

“During both these exams, a single centre, the iDZ Sitapura centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, experienced internal power failures over both days, due to unknown local electrical issues. The expert team from the vendors responsible for electrical maintenance are working to get this fixed urgently. Further, all possible measures are being put in place to avoid recurrence of such issues in future. We deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to the candidates undertaking the NEET-PG 2026 exam and AIIMS CRE at the centre and are working with the respective authorities to ensure that the candidates are able to complete these exams at the earliest,” he said.

The repeated disruption of examinations at the centre has raised questions over the feasibility of continuing to use the Sitapura examination centre.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said it would re-conduct the NEET-PG examination for the affected candidates on September 5. A three-member committee has also been formed to probe the power glitch.