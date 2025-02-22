DT
Home / Rajasthan / Prisoner’s threat call from jail to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister sends police in tizzy

Prisoner’s threat call from jail to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister sends police in tizzy

The police traced the location of the mobile phone to the Salawas jail, after which an intense search operation was carried out on the premises till the phone was seized
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 10:40 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A prisoner from Dausa's Salawas jail on Friday night allegedly threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the police said.

The police said that 29-year-old Rinku, serving life sentence in a rape case, called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the Chief Minister.

The police traced the location of the mobile phone used to make the call to the Salawas jail. An intense search operation was conducted in the jail from 3 am to 7 am and the phone was recovered from the jail, the police said, adding that the matter is being further investigated.

