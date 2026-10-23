Prolonged pre-trial detention can’t be allowed to degenerate into punishment, says SC

Noting that prolonged pre-trial detention cannot be permitted to degenerate into punishment, the Supreme Court has granted bail to two accused in a corruption case involving the alleged use of forged documents to secure contracts worth Rs 979.45 crore under Rajasthan’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The gravity of the allegations, however serious, cannot by itself eclipse all other considerations governing the grant of bail or justify indefinite pre-trial detention,” a Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu said, granting bail to accused Mahesh Chandra Joshi and Mukesh Pathak.

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“As repeatedly emphasised by this Court, prolonged pre-trial detention cannot be permitted to degenerate into punishment without trial in derogation of an undertrial’s Fundamental Right to personal liberty and speedy trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the Bench said in its October 16 order.

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It took note of the fact the trial was likely to take time as it involved voluminous records concerning 22 accused, three charge sheets, 124 prosecution witnesses and 192 documents spanning over 20,000 pages and charges had not yet been framed against the accused.

The top court’s order came on petitions challenging the Rajasthan High Court’s August 13 verdict rejecting the applications of Joshi and Pathak for regular bail.

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The Bench directed them to surrender their passports, if not already surrendered, to the trial court and not to leave India without prior permission of the trial court; to appear before the Investigating Officer and to cooperate with the investigation as and when called upon to do so.

It ordered them not to make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case or tamper with the prosecution evidence in any manner -- directly or indirectly -- and to regularly and punctually appear before the trial court on each date of hearing, unless specifically exempted for justifiable cause; and to cooperate in the expeditious conduct of the proceedings.

“Should either of the appellants breach any of the conditions imposed or default in appearing before the trial court without sufficient cause, it shall be open to the trial court to cancel the bail of the defaulting appellant and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law,” the top court said.

The Bench, however, clarified, “Observations made in this order are confined solely to the adjudication of the appellants’ prayers for bail herein and shall not be construed as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case, the specific roles attributed to the appellants, or the probative value of the materials on record, all of which shall be examined independently by the trial court at the appropriate stage.”

The case stemmed from an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into alleged irregularities in tenders issued by Rajasthan’s Public Health Engineering Department in which Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company and Shree Shyam Tubewell Company allegedly used fabricated work-completion certificates and letters of acceptance purportedly issued by IRCON International Limited to participate in tenders between 2021 and 2023. The two firms allegedly connived with public servants and private individuals to secure 104 work orders. An FIR was registered in the matter on October 30, 2024.