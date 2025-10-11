DT
Home / Rajasthan / Rajasthan CID arrests man in Alwar for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Rajasthan CID arrests man in Alwar for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Police say accused was honey-trapped by Pakistani handler, case filed under Official Secrets Act

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Alwar, Updated At : 09:24 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Mangat Singh, accused of spying for ISI. ANI Photo
The Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a resident of Alwar for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI under the Official Secrets Act 1923, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mangat Singh, a resident of Govindgarh.

Rajasthan Police stated that a surveillance operation was being carried out post Operation Sindoor in the state. During a surveillance operation in the cantonment area of Alwar, the activities of Mangat were found to be suspicious.

Mangat was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation, police said.

He was in touch with Pakistani handlers for the past two years through social media platforms, they added.

A case was registered against Mangat under the Official Secrets Act 1923 at the Police Station, Special Police Station, Rajasthan, Jaipur, yesterday, and he was arrested by the CID Intelligence Rajasthan.

Further investigation is underway.

