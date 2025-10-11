The Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a resident of Alwar for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI under the Official Secrets Act 1923, police said.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Mangat Singh, a resident of Govindgarh.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Police stated that a surveillance operation was being carried out post Operation Sindoor in the state. During a surveillance operation in the cantonment area of Alwar, the activities of Mangat were found to be suspicious.

Advertisement

Mangat was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation, police said.

He was in touch with Pakistani handlers for the past two years through social media platforms, they added.

Advertisement

A case was registered against Mangat under the Official Secrets Act 1923 at the Police Station, Special Police Station, Rajasthan, Jaipur, yesterday, and he was arrested by the CID Intelligence Rajasthan.

Further investigation is underway.