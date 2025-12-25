Rajasthan HC approves land acquisition for military airbase project near Sriganganagar

In a major step towards building a strong wall of national security, the Rajasthan High Court has approved the land acquisition for the proposed Forward Composite Aviation Base (FCAB) in Sriganganagar district. This decision has left local farmers worried about their livelihoods, as they may have to choose allied business or buy agricultural land somewhere else.

This defence project can now be implemented rapidly, significantly enhancing the Indian Air Force’s capabilities near the Pakistan border.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Dr Nupur Bhati emphasised in its judgment that when it comes to national security, individual hardship must be weighed against public interest. The court outright rejected the petition filed by 58 farmers, calling it a “bundle of technical excuses.”

The petitioners claimed that the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 was disregarded, the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was biased, the public hearing was a mere formality, and there was no rehabilitation plan. The compensation was also deemed less than the market rate. However, the court found the arguments of the Ministry of Defence and the state government more compelling, which stated that the SIA was impartial, recordings of the public hearing exist, and no one’s house or primary source of livelihood would be affected.

This project is not only of military importance but also has historical significance. The existing airstrip in Lalgarh Jattan village, which witnessed civilian flights in the 1960s, is now expected to be transformed into a modern military base. Daily flights to Delhi and Jaipur, which had started from this airstrip four or five years ago, were discontinued after an accident, but the expansion of this airstrip might revive hopes for civilian air services.

This FCAB, to be developed on a total of 132.825 hectares of land, will enhance the capacity for rapid response at the border. The government claims that none of the 162 affected farmers are being displaced and that rehabilitation is not necessary. However, local residents are now wondering whether this decision will boost the region’s economic development along with border security. Time will tell whether the FCAB will only bring military glory or also give wings to local aspirations. Sriganganagar already has an air force base station near Suratgarh, which is about 71km away from the district headquarters.