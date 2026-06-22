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Home / Rajasthan / Rajasthan man arrested for sharing RSS practice session video on social media, phone seized

Rajasthan man arrested for sharing RSS practice session video on social media, phone seized

The video shows children exercising alongside an active Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh shakha in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested and his mobile phone was seized in Rajasthan over a social media video showing an RSS practice session.

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The video in question showed children exercising alongside an active Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha. Naveen Payal was taken into custody by the Jhunjhunu police in Rajasthan after he shared the video on social media.

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Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called out the arrest and also posted the controversial footage on her social media handle.

"Jhunjhunu police arrested Mandawa's Naveen for this video, and his mobile was also seized. In this video, on one side, an RSS shakha is underway, and on the other, children are working hard. What's wrong is shown in it," she said.

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Shrinate accused the RSS of spreading hate and wondered how many more people the Sangh would arrest.

"RSS spreads hate - this is true. There, the post is made. How many will you arrest?" she added.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully also condemned the arrest.

Jully said the action was not taken within the framework of law but was carried out by the police under pressure from the government.

In a post on X, he said the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has always promoted hatred, division, and ideological intolerance in society. He said that attempts to intimidate and silence those who speak the truth, ask questions, and hold those in power accountable are nothing new.

He further said the arrest of Naveen by the Jhunjhunu police and the seizure of his mobile phone are extremely shameful and constitute an attack on democratic values.

According to Jully, the action reflects not the rule of law, but a system functioning under political pressure from those in power.

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